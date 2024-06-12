Aer Lingus flights could be grounded within weeks as pilots look set to strike.

Talks between both sides in the dispute broke down yesterday without agreement.

The result of a strike ballot is due later.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association began balloting members in the airline last week.

That vote will conclude at midday with the expectation pilots will conclusively back their union’s call for industrial action.

Pilots have been pushing for pay increase in the region of 20%.

The Labour Court recommended they should receive a pay increase of 9.25%

However, the figure was below the 23.8% that the union members had been seeking.

The airline said the union was “demanding an unsustainable level of increase” in pilot pay.

It added this was “not supported by any increases in productivity or flexibility”.

The union members voted to reject the Labour Court recommendation last week that aimed to resolve the ongoing pay dispute.