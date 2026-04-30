Ward says county-by-county rollout of DCB scheme is leaving families waiting years

The pace of delivery under the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is leaving families waiting years, according to a Donegal Deputy.

Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party told the Dáil last night that the county-by-county rollout of the scheme is inefficient and not effective.

He said that while he supports the inclusion of Fingal and Wexford, the scheme’s structure is creating built-in delays between readiness and actual delivery.

Deputy Ward also rejected claims that his party’s criticism of the scheme is willing it to fail: