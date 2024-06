Researchers at ATU are working to develop a digital tool that will assist farmers in meeting sustainability goals.

Dr Iulia Anton and Dr Salem Gharbia say the focus is on horticultural and tillage agricultural practices.

The project is funded by Science Foundation Ireland through the National Challenge Fund and aims to make the lives of farmers easier in a time when workload and bureaucracy seems to be increasing.

Dr Anton says the development of the tool was done in collaboration with farmers: