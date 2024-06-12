Donegal County Council announce two-week ‘Half Price Bulky Goods’ promotion

Donegal County Council have announced that there is currently a Half Price Bulky Goods Two Week Promotion at the Council’s Recycling Centres, in association with Bryson Recycling.

These will take place on the following dates and at the following centres:

10th June – 22nd June @ Stranorlar / Laghey/ Dungloe Recycling Centres

24th June – 6th July @ Carndonagh / Milford / Letterkenny Recycling Centres

Bulky Goods such as mattresses, sofas, 3 piece suites, carpets etc will be all ½ price during this period.

The Council remind the public that:

Card Payments are available at all the Recycling centres

Peak times are between 11am and 2pm, and to expect queues

We ask that people bring assistance with them to unload bulky items

The campaign will run only during centre opening times for the 2 week period

Further details on the event can be found on Donegal County Council’s social media platforms and on www.donegalcoco.ie.

This initiative is funded by the Government of Ireland through the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2024.