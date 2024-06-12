Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal County Council announce two-week ‘Half Price Bulky Goods’ promotion

Donegal County Council have announced that there is currently a Half Price Bulky Goods Two Week Promotion at the Council’s Recycling Centres, in association with Bryson Recycling.

These will take place on the following dates and at the following centres:

  • 10th June – 22nd June @ Stranorlar / Laghey/ Dungloe Recycling Centres
  • 24th June – 6th July @ Carndonagh / Milford / Letterkenny Recycling Centres

Bulky Goods such as mattresses, sofas, 3 piece suites, carpets etc will be all ½ price during this period.

The Council remind the public that:

  • Card Payments are available at all the Recycling centres
  • Peak times are between 11am and 2pm, and to expect queues
  • We ask that people bring assistance with them to unload bulky items
  • The campaign will run only during centre opening times for the 2 week period

Further details on the event can be found on Donegal County Council’s social media platforms and on www.donegalcoco.ie.

This initiative is funded by the Government of Ireland through the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday June 12th

12 June 2024
IFPO-O-Donnell-Byrne-Murphy-Lynch-Rihan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing organisations unite to demand change for fishing sector

12 June 2024
unnamed (21)
News, Top Stories

ISPCA issue nationwide appeal for foster homes for ponies, donkeys and horses

12 June 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Strabane Road closed due to crash

12 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday June 12th

12 June 2024
IFPO-O-Donnell-Byrne-Murphy-Lynch-Rihan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing organisations unite to demand change for fishing sector

12 June 2024
unnamed (21)
News, Top Stories

ISPCA issue nationwide appeal for foster homes for ponies, donkeys and horses

12 June 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Strabane Road closed due to crash

12 June 2024
Stranorlar Bulky 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council announce two-week ‘Half Price Bulky Goods’ promotion

12 June 2024
placeholder_thumb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public services complaints to Ombudsman rises to 4,465

12 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube