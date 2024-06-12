Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fears five mummies destroyed in Dublin Church fire

It’s feared five mummified remains have been destroyed at one of Dublin’s oldest churches.
A man’s been arrested after a fire was lit at St Michan’s Church, which has been described as a dark day for the area.
Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene of the fire at St Michan’s Church of Ireland yesterday afternoon.
They put it out but it’s feared the amount of water they needed to use – has destroyed five mummies in the crypt which are hundreds of years old.
The Archbishop of Dublin for the Church of Ireland Michael Jackson says it’s unclear how bad the damage is.
A man has been arrested and the scene has been sealed off for a technical exam.
No tours can take place until further notice.

