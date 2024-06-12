Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NI Assembly warned there can be no repeat of defective block crisis in North

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been warned that there can be no repeat of the defective concrete block crisis in the North.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan tabled an amendment to the Defective Premises Bill in the Assembly yesterday.

The amendment he says, would ensure that if deleterious materials, similar to what has plagued thousands of homeowners in Donegal are found in properties in Northern Ireland those impacted will have their case significantly strengthened when pursuing compensation through the courts.

Mr McCrossan says people living along the border live in fear over the lack of support currently available to them:

european parliament
News, Top Stories

Counting continues for Midlands Northwest MEP elections

12 June 2024
448143707_849127547239714_3422040624026949773_n
News, Top Stories

Shock as three kittens dumped in bag in Letterkenny

12 June 2024
448217433_870521438432612_925048741998935984_n
News, Top Stories

Fears five mummies destroyed in Dublin Church fire

12 June 2024
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson due in court today

12 June 2024
