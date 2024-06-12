NI Assembly warned there can be no repeat of defective block crisis in North

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been warned that there can be no repeat of the defective concrete block crisis in the North.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan tabled an amendment to the Defective Premises Bill in the Assembly yesterday.

The amendment he says, would ensure that if deleterious materials, similar to what has plagued thousands of homeowners in Donegal are found in properties in Northern Ireland those impacted will have their case significantly strengthened when pursuing compensation through the courts.

Mr McCrossan says people living along the border live in fear over the lack of support currently available to them: