The number of complaints lodged to the Ombudsman regarding public services has risen to 4,465 last year, 134 of those were based in Donegal.

The figures were outlined in the publication of their annual report.

It’s hope a greater awareness of the ombudsman office is contributing to the number of complaints received,

Ombudsman Ger Deering joined Donal Kavanagh on this mornings Nine til Noon show.

He outlined the complaints lodged in relation to cross border medial treatment schemes: