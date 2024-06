The public have been left shocked after learning that three kittens were put into a closed bag and abandoned in Letterkenny.

They were found behind a bar on Friday last.

The three black kittens, who are all male, are believed to be 10 weeks old.

They’re now in the care of charity Animals in Need Donegal.

A spokesperson say they’re doing well now, but had they not been found when they were, it likely would have been a different story.