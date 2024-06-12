Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sinn Fein not out of the running for Midlands Northwest seat – Deputy McLaughlin

A Donegal Deputy says Sinn Fein is not our of the race for a seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

The party’s fisheries spokesperson, Padraig MacLochlainn says that the final seat will be a fight between their own Michelle Gildernew and Independent Ciaran Mullooly.

The counting continues today in the TF Royal in Castlebar.

While no-one has been elected yet, Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen and Maria Walsh all now look certain to take the first four seats.

Deputy McLoughlin says it will be a close race for the remaining seat:

