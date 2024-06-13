Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Information sessions being held to preview Strabane Strategic Leisure Project

Plans have been unveiled for a new leisure centre in Strabane.

The development is an integral component of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s wider vision for the strategic development and regeneration of Strabane town centre.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is investing significantly in the development of a new leisure centre for Strabane after identifying the need to redevelop Riversdale Leisure Centre.

A comprehensive site selection process has been carried out and an in-depth analysis of need to assist with developing initial proposals for new leisure facilities which will in turn form part of the wider co-location of key public services in the town centre canal basin area.

The new leisure centre will have a larger pool with a viewing gallery and a significantly larger training pool.

It is anticipated the state-of-the-art facility will form part of a wider health hub and will include an increased gym, café and spa facility.

A series of engagement events are taking place in the coming weeks with people urged to have their say on the new development:

Wednesday 19 June:

  • 10am to 12noon at the Riversdale Leisure Centre
  • 2pm to 4pm at Melvin Sports Complex
  • 6pm – 9pm at the Alley Theatre

Thursday 20 June:

  • 10 am to 12 noon at the Riversdale Leisure Centre
  • 2pm to 4pm at Melvin Sports Complex
  • 6pm to 9pm at the Alley Theatre

For those who cannot attend the information sessions, an online questionnaire that is available through the Council’s Have Your Say online portal at – www.derrystrabane.com/consultations.

The online questionnaire will be available from Tuesday 18th June at 12 noon.

The survey will be available over the summer months until the end of August to allow everyone to give their feedback.

