Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Sadness among Donegal football family as Dessie Kelly passes away

Highland’s Chris Ashmore (left) with Dessie Kelly (right) in 2022 when he was awarded Honorary Life Membership of the FAI

The death has taken place of one of the most popular men in Donegal Football, Dessie Kelly.

He past away on Thursday afternoon aged 79.

An honorary life member of the Football Association of Ireland, Dessie was chairman of Letterkenny Rovers for over two decades.

Having joined Rovers in the early 60’s, he played and managed the club while also holding various roles on the club’s board.

Dessie also held positions with the Ulster FA, the Donegal Junior League and the Ulster Senior League as well as post’s with the Donegal youth, schoolboy’s and women’s leagues.

In 2012, the FAI honoured Dessie with the John Sherlock Services to Football Award and ten years later in 2022, the association presented him with honorary membership.

As a mark of respect all Letterkenny Rovers club activities are cancelled.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday June 13th

13 June 2024
RNLI Portsalon Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two rescued after yacht gets into difficulty near Portsalon

13 June 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured in weekend attack in Derry

13 June 2024
fs2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource announces 50 redundancies at Derry office

13 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday June 13th

13 June 2024
RNLI Portsalon Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two rescued after yacht gets into difficulty near Portsalon

13 June 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured in weekend attack in Derry

13 June 2024
fs2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource announces 50 redundancies at Derry office

13 June 2024
Peader Toibin
News, Top Stories

Peader Tobin becomes latest to be eliminated in Midlands NW constituency

13 June 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman dies following Castlederg crash

13 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube