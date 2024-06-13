Sadness among Donegal football family as Dessie Kelly passes away

The death has taken place of one of the most popular men in Donegal Football, Dessie Kelly.

He past away on Thursday afternoon aged 79.

An honorary life member of the Football Association of Ireland, Dessie was chairman of Letterkenny Rovers for over two decades.

Having joined Rovers in the early 60’s, he played and managed the club while also holding various roles on the club’s board.

Dessie also held positions with the Ulster FA, the Donegal Junior League and the Ulster Senior League as well as post’s with the Donegal youth, schoolboy’s and women’s leagues.

In 2012, the FAI honoured Dessie with the John Sherlock Services to Football Award and ten years later in 2022, the association presented him with honorary membership.

As a mark of respect all Letterkenny Rovers club activities are cancelled.