23 Donegal primary schools given SFI Curious Minds Awards

23 primary schools in Donegal have been awarded the SFI Curious Minds Award 2024.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths among primary school students, parents, and teachers, nationwide in a fun, engaging way.

Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin were presented with the Platinum Award, which is for schools that have already achieved the Gold Award and want to challenge themselves to further integrate STEM into the school culture.

The recipient schools from Donegal and the award types are: