23 Donegal primary schools given SFI Curious Minds Awards

23 primary schools in Donegal have been awarded the SFI Curious Minds Award 2024.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths among primary school students, parents, and teachers, nationwide in a fun, engaging way.

Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin were presented with the Platinum Award, which is for schools that have already achieved the Gold Award and want to challenge themselves to further integrate STEM into the school culture.

The recipient schools from Donegal and the award types are:

  • Scoil Cholmcille – Gold
  • S N Muire Gan Smal – Gold
  • Scoil Fhionáin – Gold
  • St. Francis N.S. – Gold
  • Gortnacart N.S. – Gold
  • St. Davaddog’s N.S. – Gold
  • Robertson N.S. – Gold
  • Scoil Adhamhain – Gold
  • S. N. Crannaighe Buidhe – Gold
  • Dromore National School – Gold
  • Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistri – Gold
  • Scoil Cholmcille Máigh Rua – Gold
  • MIN A GHABHANN N S – Gold Award
  • S.N. Mhuire Gan Smal – Gold
  • Creeslough N.S. – Gold
  • Inver N.S. – Gold
  • Scoil na Linbh Íosa – Gold
  • Scoil Mhuire B&C, Stranorlar – Gold
  • Scoil Cholmcille – Gold
  • S. N. Chill Coinnigh – Gold
  • Scoil Niamh Fiachra – Platinum
  • St. Muras N.S. – Gold
  • Scoil an Chaisil – Gold
Photo caption: Friday 14.6.24 - Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’Donovan TD (centre) today announced SFI Curious Minds awards for 419 schools nationwide for their efforts in science, technology, engineering and maths. Pictured with Minister O'Donovan were 1st class pupils, Ellie and Ellie, from Kilbehenny National School, Co Limerick. (Pic: The Avondhu)
Advertisement

