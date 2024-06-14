Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Injury rules McGee out of Clare clash

Photo Donegal GAA

Jason McGee will not be involved in Donegal’s game this weekend as Jim McGuinness has announced the panel for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship clash with Clare in Castlebar.

The Cloughaneely man hobbled off injured in the second half of the defeat to Cork.

McGee has not been named in the match day 26 with Dungloe’s Mark Curran returning to the first 15 at corner back.

Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell has also been listed among the substitutes for the first time this year.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney will have full live match commentary on Highland from the 3pm throw in at McHale Park in association with Highland Motors Mountain Top Letterkenny.

homeless
Number of adults in emergency accommodation for over six months increased 500% in past decade

14 June 2024
Derry Courthouse
Three women sentenced for offences connected with the death of Katie Simpson in Derry

14 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2024
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
8 Donegal outdoor swimming projects to receive €24,000 in funding

14 June 2024
