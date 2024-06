Roisin Hegarty of the Illies Golden Gloves BC won the National Girl Junior Cadet 60kg title at the National Stadium on Saturday as she had a 3-2 decision in her favour in the final against Olivia Farrell of the St. Bridget’s Club.

Dunfanaghy’s Eddie McBride got through to the 52kg Boy’s Final but lost out on a 5-0 verdict at the end of his final against Connor Lowry of the East Down Boxing Club.