“Delighted to be in a quarter final and top the group” – McHugh

Donegal are into the last 8 of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship after their 2-23 to 0-05 win over Clare at McHale Park in Castlebar.

Jim McGuinness’ men needed a favour from Tyrone to top the group, and that is exactly how it panned out.

Tyrone defeated Cork by 4 points in Tullamore which means Donegal have finished the group stages on top and progress straight through to the All Ireland Quarter Final stage, while Tyrone and Cork must each play a preliminary quarter final next weekend.

The Tir Chonaill men will have to wait for the results of next weekend’s fixtures before learning who they will face in the last 8 in a fortnight’s time.

After the game in Castlebar today, Ryan McHugh summed up the feelings in the Donegal camp…