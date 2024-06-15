Jim McGuinness: “It’s been a very good season for us so far”

Donegal were comfortable winners over Clare in their final group stage game in Castlebar this afternoon.

Goals in either half from Ryan McHugh and Oisin Gallen along with a plethora of fine points from the likes of Paddy McBrearty, Ciaran Thompson, and Conor O’Donnell set Donegal on their way to an easy victory.

The game finished 2-23 to 0-05 in favour of Jim McGuinness’ men, who have now progressed to the All Ireland Quarter Finals.

After the game, McGuinness spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to give his thoughts on the game…