It’s been a busy weekend for Donegal’s youth boxers at the Junior Cadet Championships in Dublin.

Roisin Hegarty of Illies Golden Gloves has secured another national title, while Eddie McBride of Dunfanaghy also made it to the final but had to settle for a silver medal.

Peter O’Donnell spoke to Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this evening to tell us about those bouts and more…