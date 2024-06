Ballyliffin Golf Club is hosting the Amateur Open Championship for the first time this week.

Pre-qualifying took place on Friday, while practice is currently ongoing at the venue in preparation for the first tee-offs on Monday.

288 players will contest stroke and match play competitions from Monday to Saturday, with spectator admission to the event free-of-charge all week.

Ballyliffin manager John Farren joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport today ahead of the big occasion…