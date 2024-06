Derry defeated Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-07 to 0-09 in Saturday evening’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship clash at Pairc Esler.

It was the Oakleaf men’s first win of their All-Ireland campaign and the result means they will be in Monday morning’s draw for the preliminary quarter finals which will take place next weekend.

After the game, Derry manager Mickey Harte spoke to Michael McMullan to give his thoughts on the contest…