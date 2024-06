It was a weekend to remember for the Gracie Ireland Jiu-Jitsu Academy from the north-west as they won two overall team titles as well as a string of individual titles at the Irish Open in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Meath.

The overall team titles were in the Gi and No Gi categories.

The team was made up of members from academies in Letterkenny, Donegal Town and Omagh.

This is the most prestigious tournament in the sport nationally.