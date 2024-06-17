Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we have reaction to significant horse abuse exposed at a key site by secret RTÉ filming, there’s details on a savage dog attack in Muff and we hear how 16 counties are now understood to be effected by defective concrete products:

A caller shares his experience of working in a meat factory, there news on long ambulance waiting times in Donegal and we discuss what should be done to increase female representation on the county council:

Brenden is in to reflect on a busy weekend of GAA action, there are calls for calls to remove the right of a sexual assault accused to have access the the alleged victims counselling notes, Deputy Pringle welcomes an EU motion to better protect children online and a top cyclist explains why its so important for cyclists to wear a helmet: