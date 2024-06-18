Aer Lingus pilots to carry out indefinite work to rule from next week

Aer Lingus pilots are to carry out indefinite work to rule starting Wednesday June 26th.
The notice was served by the pilots union IALPA just before 5pm this evening.
It’s in a row over pay, with pilots looking for a nearly 24% pay rise.
