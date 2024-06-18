Another Footballer of the Week award for Ryan McHugh

Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week for a second time this year.

The Donegal star received 3,632 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Armagh’s Conor Turbitt (2,608) and Dublin’s Cormac Costello (2,400).

He starred in Donegal’s emphatic All-Ireland SFC win over Clare. The classy Kilcar clubman drove forward from deep, at every available opportunity, scoring 1-4 for Jim McGuinness’ outfit.

McHugh also won the prize earlier in the campaign following Donegal’s Ulster Championship win over Tyrone