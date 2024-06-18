Breaking: Eamon Ryan to step down as Green Party leader

Eamon Ryan is stepping down as leader of the Green Party.

He will make a formal announcement shortly.

This news just broke in the past hour and Eamon Ryan is to give a press conference following this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

It’s understood he has informed the parliamentary party and Government leaders that he will resign as leader of the party.

It’s after the Greens lost both their seats in the European Parliament in the recent elections and although they did slightly better than expected in the locals, they still didn’t fare that well, losing half their seats.

Eamon Ryan‘s resignation would mean he’s the second coalition leader to stand down this year, after former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigned as Fine Gael leader in April.

The Green Party’s Chair in Donegal is Michael White. He says there are a number of potential candidates for the leadership………………