Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Breaking: Eamon Ryan to step down as Green Party leader

Eamon Ryan is stepping down as leader of the Green Party.

He will make a formal announcement shortly.

This news just broke in the past hour and Eamon Ryan is to give a press conference following this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

It’s understood he has informed the parliamentary party and Government leaders that he will resign as leader of the party.

It’s after the Greens lost both their seats in the European Parliament in the recent elections and although they did slightly better than expected in the locals, they still didn’t fare that well, losing half their seats.

Eamon Ryan‘s resignation would mean he’s the second coalition leader to stand down this year, after former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigned as Fine Gael leader in April.

The Green Party’s Chair in Donegal is Michael White. He says there are a  number of potential candidates for the leadership………………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

18 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

18 June 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive share of €1m CSP fund

18 June 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four arrested after man attacked in his home in Derry

18 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube