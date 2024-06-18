Derry drawn with FCB Magpies in European qualifiers

Irish sides have found out who will be their opponents in the opening rounds of European competition this summer.

Shamrock Rovers will play Icelandic league winners Víkingur ((pr: vee-king-goor)) in the Champions League.

Meanwhile in the UEFA Europa Conference League, both Shelbourne and Derry City will be making trips to Gibraltar.

Shels have been drawn against St. Josephs whilst Derry will play FCB Magpies.

St Patrick’s Athletic have received a bye into the second round.

Irish League sides also learned of their opposition for European competitions today

Irish Premiership winners Larne will face Latvian side FC RFS in the first qualifying round of the Champions League while, in the Conference League, Crusaders face a short trip to Wales to meet Caernarfon Town and Linfield are to meet Icelandic side Stjarnan.

The first round games in European competition will be played on the week of the 9th July.

The draw for the second qualifying round, which will feature Irish Cup winners Cliftonville, is to take place on Wednesday.