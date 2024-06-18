Four arrested after man attacked in his home in Derry

Four people have been arrested after a man was attacked with weapons in his home in Co Derry.

The man was also attacked earlier in the day.

Shortly before 9:30pm last night, two men forced their wat into a property in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea before attacking the occupant.

The householder sustained extensive injuries to his head, face, and body and was taken to hospital.

A woman and three men remain in police custody in connection with both attacks.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.