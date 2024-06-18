Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four arrested after man attacked in his home in Derry

Four people have been arrested after a man was attacked with weapons in his home in Co Derry.

The man was also attacked earlier in the day.

Shortly before 9:30pm last night, two men forced their wat into a property in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea before attacking the occupant.

The householder sustained extensive injuries to his head, face, and body and was taken to hospital.

A woman and three men remain in police custody in connection with both attacks.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Top Stories

malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

18 June 2024
