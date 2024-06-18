Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai adopting zero tolerance approach over rally weekend

Gardai are warning that they will be adopting a zero tolerance approach this Donegal rally weekend again.

As is the case in previous years, they will be out in force targeting dangerous driving, drink and drug driving and bad driver behaviour.

Additional Gardai are being deployed to the county over the coming days.

Gardai say every year, a small minority of people who appear to have no interest in the rally itself travel to the county and engage in dangerous driving activities.

Garda Grainne Doherty is asking people to leave the rally driving to the professionals:

malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

18 June 2024
Related News

