Gardai adopting zero tolerance approach over rally weekend

Gardai are warning that they will be adopting a zero tolerance approach this Donegal rally weekend again.

As is the case in previous years, they will be out in force targeting dangerous driving, drink and drug driving and bad driver behaviour.

Additional Gardai are being deployed to the county over the coming days.

Gardai say every year, a small minority of people who appear to have no interest in the rally itself travel to the county and engage in dangerous driving activities.

Garda Grainne Doherty is asking people to leave the rally driving to the professionals: