McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

A former mayor of Donegal has said members of the 100% Redress Party should be elected as Cathaoirleach and Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council when it gathers for its AGM on Friday morning.

Independent Cllr, Frank McBrearty Jnr says he will make the proposal at the meeting, arguing that the mandate received by the 100% Redress Party’s six candidates presents members with a unique opportunity to strike while the iron is hot in support of defective concrete impacted home and property owners……….

We understand that as has happened in previous years, the established parties and a number of others are meeting informally with a view towards forming a voting pact for the coming five year term.

A spokesperson for the 100% Redress Party told Highland Radio News this morning that at the moment, their priority is to work with as many people as possible.