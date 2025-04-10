Dáil speaking rights row fallout leads to fears that DCB legislation will be delayed until after summer



The Chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee says he is sceptical that any legislation to progress the delivery of a defective block scheme for social housing will be passed through the Dáil before the summer recess.

Councillor Martin McDermott says the delay in setting up Oireachtas committees due to the speaking rights row, combined with the Easter recess, has led him to believe that legislation will not complete all the necessary stages to pass in time before the Dáil adjourns for the summer.

He says it is very frustrating: