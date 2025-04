More than 1,200 drivers were caught speeding during yesterday’s National Slow Down Day.

Gardaí say it’s disappointing, as the total number is an increase on recent 24-hour operations.

Among the motorists detected speeding was a driver caught travelling at 105km/h in a 80km/h zone in the St Johnston area.

Gardaí say the numbers are evidence some motorists are continuing to ignore speed limits, despite widespread coverage of the importance of safety on Irish roads.