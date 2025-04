An MEP claims Donegal shoplifters are giving two fingers to the state.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has been reacting to figures which show shoplifting offences in the county rose 138.5% from 2003 to 2024.

There was however a 10% decrease in incidents between 2023 and last year.

Despite this, Ms Ní Mhurchú has raised concerns that the long-term trajectory for shoplifting in Donegal has gone upwards.

She’s calling for tougher measures to tackle shoplifting: