Education Minister says everything possible will be done to accommodate Little Angels pupils

The Education Minister says she will do everything possible to ensure the 10 pupils of Little Angels School in Letterkenny who it’s feared will be without a school place in September are accommodated.

Minister Helen McEntee was responding in the Dail a short time ago to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who described the mother’s of the affected pupils having to protest outside the Dail last week as cruel.

He told the Minister that parents remain in limbo over the future of their children’s education:

