Uisce Eireann urging people to conserve water in Ramelton, Milford and Kerrykeel

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers in Ramelton, Milford, and Kerrykeel to continue efforts to conserve water and protect supply.

The utility says recent dry weather conditions in these areas have resulted in low lake levels at Milford, the area’s water source. As a result, customers are again being asked to be mindful of their usage, allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.

Meanwhile, water conservation restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Dromore Park, Curragh, Kiltown, Liscooley, Castlefinn, Stranamuck, Cloughfin, Ballylast, Crossroads, Killygordon and surrounding areas.

Restrictions are scheduled to take place from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow.

High usage can lead to pressure reductions which can impact the supply to customers. Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan reminded locals to be mindful of their water usage.

“The ongoing dry weather in recent weeks has resulted in lake levels falling at Milford. We are continuing to appeal to customers in these areas to conserve water to give the reservoirs time to replenish. Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all homes and businesses.

“It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference.”

For more simple ways to conserve water, check out the Uisce Éireann conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) which can help people work out how much water they are currently using and how they can conserve even more.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.