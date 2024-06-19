Evans and his Yaris Rally2 ready to take on Donegal Rally

Competitors in the Donegal International Rally will be putting the final touches to their plans for this weekend’s marathon race on the roads of the county.

Friday’s stages return to Inishowen for the first time in 13 years, but before that on Thursday, the cars will be put through scrutiny at McGinley Motors on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny and then the Ceremonial Start will be on the Port Road in the town centre at 7pm. The drivers briefing starts at 9pm in the An Grianan Theatre.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris Rally2 will compete at Irish Tarmac Championship level for the first time this weekend in Donegal.

Since its launch, the Yaris has become one of the most sought after rally cars and arrives in the county under a Melvyn Evans Motorsport and Pro Vision Global Consultancy partnership that has Welshman Meirion Evans behind the wheel alongside Kerry native Ger Conway.