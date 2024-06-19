Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Evans and his Yaris Rally2 ready to take on Donegal Rally

Competitors in the Donegal International Rally will be putting the final touches to their plans for this weekend’s marathon race on the roads of the county.

Friday’s stages return to Inishowen for the first time in 13 years, but before that on Thursday, the cars will be put through scrutiny at McGinley Motors on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny and then the Ceremonial Start will be on the Port Road in the town centre at 7pm. The drivers briefing starts at 9pm in the An Grianan Theatre.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris Rally2 will compete at Irish Tarmac Championship level for the first time this weekend in Donegal.

Since its launch, the Yaris has become one of the most sought after rally cars and arrives in the county under a Melvyn Evans Motorsport and Pro Vision Global Consultancy partnership that has Welshman Meirion Evans behind the wheel alongside Kerry native Ger Conway.

Evans will use the rally to primarily develop the car while hoping to have a good run on the Donegal this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday, June 19th

19 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers is new deputy leader of Fianna Fail

19 June 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following serious crash in Co. Derry

19 June 2024
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

€34.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to roll out shared learning projects in NI and border counties

19 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday, June 19th

19 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers is new deputy leader of Fianna Fail

19 June 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following serious crash in Co. Derry

19 June 2024
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

€34.5m of PEACEPLUS funding to roll out shared learning projects in NI and border counties

19 June 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Implications of EU migration pact described as “devastating” by Deputy Pringle

19 June 2024
Taylor swift portsalon beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taylor Swift’s Derry roots published by Irish Emigration Museum

19 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube