22 year-old Max Kennedy has played his way into tomorrow’s last 32 of the R&A Amateur Golf Championship in Ballyliffin. The 74th ranked amateur in the world had a comprehensive win over Oscar Couillea of France.

The Royal Dublin Golf Club player closed out his match at the 16th hole to claim a 3 & 2 victory over a very good opponent.

Kennedy will now face England’s Charlie Foster with the winner qualifying for the last 16.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Sean Quinn this afternoon in Ballyliffin…