Calls to extend Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter

There has been a call to extend the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to more towns.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier today, Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Community Development Paul Donnelly said projects such as the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter could benefit from the scheme.

He says the group doesn’t fit into the urban scheme so should be considered for the rural.

In response, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said Letterkenny have already benefitted massively from the Rural scheme but that the Cathedral Quarter might qualify from the community fund.