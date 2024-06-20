Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Michael Martin adamant he’ll lead Fianna Fail into the next election

The Fianna Fail leader says he has no intention of stepping down.

Michael Martin is  the only one of the three coalition party leaders who entered government together in 2020 who will lead their party into the next General Election.

Leo Varadkar stepped down from the Fine Gael leadership earlier this year, while Eamon Ryan resigned as Green party leader this week.

Last night, Michael Martin appointed Jack Chambers as Deputy Leader of Fianna Fail, a position which had been vacant for four years.

Speaking afterwards to reporters, the Tanaiste said as the election looms, his focus remains on meeting the challenges facing the country………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh concerns over future of Fahan Health Centre

20 June 2024
michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michael Martin adamant he’ll lead Fianna Fail into the next election

20 June 2024
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin says EU Migration Pact is not a magic bullet as debate is extended to next week

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus bookings plummet as airline seeks to minimise impact of pilots’ action

20 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh concerns over future of Fahan Health Centre

20 June 2024
michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Michael Martin adamant he’ll lead Fianna Fail into the next election

20 June 2024
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin says EU Migration Pact is not a magic bullet as debate is extended to next week

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus bookings plummet as airline seeks to minimise impact of pilots’ action

20 June 2024
15
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards open for applications

20 June 2024
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ardara Community Childcare and other settings need a DCB plan from government – Deputy Doherty

20 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube