Michael Martin adamant he’ll lead Fianna Fail into the next election

The Fianna Fail leader says he has no intention of stepping down.

Michael Martin is the only one of the three coalition party leaders who entered government together in 2020 who will lead their party into the next General Election.

Leo Varadkar stepped down from the Fine Gael leadership earlier this year, while Eamon Ryan resigned as Green party leader this week.

Last night, Michael Martin appointed Jack Chambers as Deputy Leader of Fianna Fail, a position which had been vacant for four years.

Speaking afterwards to reporters, the Tanaiste said as the election looms, his focus remains on meeting the challenges facing the country………….