Women’s Aid received record high disclosures of abuse in 2023

3,350 more women suffered physical violence from stabbings to strangulations in 2023, compared to 2022, in record disclosures of abuse to Women’s aid.

An additional 520 women revealed they had been sexually abused, including over 300 that said they had been raped.

In total, Women’s aid received more than 40,000 disclosures of abuse against women and children last year, the highest figure in the organisation’s history.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Dr Marie Hainsworth, manager of Donegal Domestic Violence, said the figures represent both an increase in violence and the reporting of incidents.