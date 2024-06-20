Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Women’s Aid received record high disclosures of abuse in 2023

3,350 more women suffered physical violence from stabbings to strangulations in 2023, compared to 2022, in record disclosures of abuse to Women’s aid.

An additional 520 women revealed they had been sexually abused, including over 300 that said they had been raped.

In total, Women’s aid received more than 40,000 disclosures of abuse against women and children last year, the highest figure in the organisation’s history.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Dr Marie Hainsworth, manager of Donegal Domestic Violence, said the figures represent both an increase in violence and the reporting of incidents.

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Strabane tonight

20 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in crash between motorbike and police vehicle in Derry

20 June 2024
Aer Lingus Regional
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport will not be impacted by Aer Lingus strikes

20 June 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent speaks about Garda operations over rally weekend

20 June 2024
Advertisement

