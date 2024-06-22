Donegal Intercultural Platform aim to promote positive mental health through video campaign

A campaign has been launched by the Donegal Intercultural Platform in a bid to promote positive mental health practises in men.

It’s to mark both Refugee and Men’s Health week that will take place this month.

The project is compiled of four short videos available in English, Arabic, French and Ukrainian.

These, supported by the HSE Connecting for Life Donegal, were developed to reach men from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, including men in the refugee and asylum communities messages in the men’s own languages.

The process included input from a group of men from different backgrounds who came together to share their experiences as refugees and people seeking international protection.

The videos are designed to be shared on media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, where men and other family members can share messages of support and hope with others they want to assist.

Paul Kiernan, manager of Donegal Intercultural Platform, said that men are at a heightened self harm and suicide and the language barrier can stent efforts to seek support. He added that this video can now be used as a tool to help overcome that obstacle.