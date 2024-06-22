Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Intercultural Platform aim to promote positive mental health through video campaign

Paul Kernan (DIP) with Ciara Wray (HSE) when they attended the CFL Positive Mental Health Messages for Menwith service providers at the event in Century Cinemas. (North West Newspxi)

A campaign has been launched by the Donegal Intercultural Platform in a bid to promote positive mental health practises in men.

It’s to mark both Refugee and Men’s Health week that will take place this month.

The project is compiled of four short videos available in English, Arabic, French and Ukrainian.

These, supported by the HSE Connecting for Life Donegal, were developed to reach men from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, including men in the refugee and asylum communities messages in the men’s own languages.

The process included input from a group of men from different backgrounds who came together to share their experiences as refugees and people seeking international protection.

The videos are designed to be shared on media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, where men and other family members can share messages of support and hope with others they want to assist.

Paul Kiernan, manager of Donegal Intercultural Platform, said that men are at a heightened self harm and suicide and the language barrier can stent efforts to seek support. He added that this video can now be used as a tool to help overcome that obstacle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

22 June 2024
Paul Kernan (DIP) with Ciara Wray (HSE) when they attended the CFL Positive Mental Health Messages for Menwith service providers at the event in Century Cinemas. (North West Newspxi)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Intercultural Platform aim to promote positive mental health through video campaign

22 June 2024
Gales_for_Gaza_100224JC012
News, Top Stories

‘Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza’ protest to take place in Belfast

22 June 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

An Garda Síochána issue advice for those going out this weekend

22 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

22 June 2024
Paul Kernan (DIP) with Ciara Wray (HSE) when they attended the CFL Positive Mental Health Messages for Menwith service providers at the event in Century Cinemas. (North West Newspxi)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Intercultural Platform aim to promote positive mental health through video campaign

22 June 2024
Gales_for_Gaza_100224JC012
News, Top Stories

‘Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza’ protest to take place in Belfast

22 June 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

An Garda Síochána issue advice for those going out this weekend

22 June 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Traffic disruptions due in Omagh as Pride Parade gets underway

22 June 2024
image002
News, Top Stories

Parking map for Ramp Finish of Donegal Rally

21 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube