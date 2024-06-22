Rally: Edwards, Devine, Kevin Gallagher, Declan Gallagher, Ryan McHugh and Conor Curley on day 2

It’s day two of the in the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally with eight demanding stages stages – Knockalla, Garrygort, High Glen and Lough Keel – which are all done twice.

In total the crews face 106 kilometres over the stages and almost 329 kilometres overall on what will be a physically and mentally demanding day.

Welshman Matt Edwards is the leader. The three-times British Rally champion with David Moynihan as co-driver, have a 12 second advantage in their Ford Fiesta over last year’s Donegal winners Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their new Skoda Rally 2.

Oisin Kelly was down at Parc Ferme to get the views of the some of the drivers before the day’s action.

And he spoke with Edwards, Devine, modified leader Kevin Gallagher, Declan Gallagher (2nd in modified), Ryan McHugh (RC4 leader) and Conor Curley (celebrating his 50th birthday today).