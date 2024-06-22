Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rally: Edwards, Devine, Kevin Gallagher, Declan Gallagher, Ryan McHugh and Conor Curley on day 2

Photo: Kevin Shields

It’s day two of the  in the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally with eight demanding stages stages – Knockalla, Garrygort, High Glen and Lough Keel – which are all done twice.

In total the crews face 106 kilometres over the stages and almost 329 kilometres overall on what will be a physically and mentally demanding day.

Welshman Matt Edwards is the leader. The three-times British Rally champion with David Moynihan as co-driver, have a 12 second advantage in their Ford Fiesta over last year’s Donegal winners Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their new Skoda Rally 2.

Oisin Kelly was down at Parc Ferme to get the views of the some of the drivers before the day’s action.

And he spoke with Edwards, Devine, modified leader Kevin Gallagher, Declan Gallagher (2nd in modified), Ryan McHugh (RC4 leader) and Conor Curley (celebrating his 50th birthday today).

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

22 June 2024
Paul Kernan (DIP) with Ciara Wray (HSE) when they attended the CFL Positive Mental Health Messages for Menwith service providers at the event in Century Cinemas. (North West Newspxi)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Intercultural Platform aim to promote positive mental health through video campaign

22 June 2024
Gales_for_Gaza_100224JC012
News, Top Stories

‘Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza’ protest to take place in Belfast

22 June 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

An Garda Síochána issue advice for those going out this weekend

22 June 2024
