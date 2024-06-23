Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry edge past Mayo on penalties after pulsating clash in Castlebar

Photo: Derry GAA on Facebook

Derry beat Mayo 4-3 on penalties in yesterday evening’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Final clash in Castlebar.

The game was sent to extra time in the most dramatic of circumstances in the 5th minute of injury time at the end of the 70.

Conor Glass’ effort came off the post and the ball fell to Chrissy McKaigue, who fisted over the levelling score for Derry.

Derry were the better side for most of the extra time period but Mayo clawed themselves back level to force penalties, where it was Derry who prevailed.

Here’s Michael McMullan with the full time report…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies during SW Donegal diving event

22 June 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main to cause disruptions in Beltany, Newrow, Figart and Raphoe

22 June 2024
new-york-usa-june-23-600nw-2281484323
News, Top Stories

Aer Linngus announces cancellation of 244 flights

22 June 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí & PSNI involved in a cross-border chase overnight

22 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies during SW Donegal diving event

22 June 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main to cause disruptions in Beltany, Newrow, Figart and Raphoe

22 June 2024
new-york-usa-june-23-600nw-2281484323
News, Top Stories

Aer Linngus announces cancellation of 244 flights

22 June 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí & PSNI involved in a cross-border chase overnight

22 June 2024
cannabis spain rasquera
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry arrested for possession of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis

22 June 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

22 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube