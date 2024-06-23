Derry edge past Mayo on penalties after pulsating clash in Castlebar

Derry beat Mayo 4-3 on penalties in yesterday evening’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Final clash in Castlebar.

The game was sent to extra time in the most dramatic of circumstances in the 5th minute of injury time at the end of the 70.

Conor Glass’ effort came off the post and the ball fell to Chrissy McKaigue, who fisted over the levelling score for Derry.

Derry were the better side for most of the extra time period but Mayo clawed themselves back level to force penalties, where it was Derry who prevailed.

Here’s Michael McMullan with the full time report…