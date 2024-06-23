Mickey Harte: “It looked like it was going to go to the wire from very early on”

Mickey Harte’s Derry side fought back from the brink of elimination to eventually overcome Mayo on penalties in last night’s All Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter Final in Castlebar.

A Chrissy McTaigue point deep into injury time salvaged the game for Derry and sent the contest to extra time.

The sides couldn’t be separated in the added period either and it was penalties that would decide the winner – Derry held their nerve to win 4-3.

After the game, Mickey Harte gave his thoughts on a “serious battle” to the assembled press…