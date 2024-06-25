Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cocaine addiction surging in Ireland


Ireland’s problem with cocaine is getting worse according to new research.

There’s been a surge in people looking for help, with more women presenting with addiction issues.

The Health Research Board says just over 13,000 people sought help for problem drug use last year.

This is the highest annual number ever recorded and a rise of one thousand cases compared to 2022

Cocaine was the most commonly reported problem, making up one in three cases, with rises in both powder and crack cocaine use.

Since 2017 the number of people seeking help for cocaine has surged 200%.

When it comes to women that figure is 388%.

Heroin, cannabis and anti anxiety tablets were among the other most common drugs.

