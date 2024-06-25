Donegal Deputy slams the rushed passing of bills in Dáil as summer recess approaches

Concerns have again been raised in relation to the rate at which bills are passed as the Dáil reaches it’s summer recess period.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says it’s an evident pattern that important legislation ends up being rushed through scrutiny in an effort to see the matter closed before the Christmas and summer breaks.

It’s his belief that Government aren’t interested careful consideration and that this does not happen on a bi-yearly basis by accident.

Deputy Pringle says it’s a product of design: