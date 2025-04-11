Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
12 Donegal primary schools added to Hot School Meals Programme

The Government has confirmed a dietician will review the nutritional standards of hot meals provided to schools.

A further 713 primary schools have been added to the Hot School Meals Programme from today, 12 of them in Donegal.

It brings the total number of schools in receipt of hot meals to almost 3,000.

However concerns have been raised by some teachers about the quality of food being provided.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary says he wants to ensure the food has a high nutritional value:

