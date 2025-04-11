Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Friday panel is Deputy Pearse Doherty, Cllr Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Brendan Byrne – we discuss Trump’s Tariffs, how to improve the health service and tourist public amenities: 

In this hour we focus on the success story that is Irish Pressings – celebrating 20 years in business, the Gweedore company continues to go from strength to strength: 

There’s more from Gweedore before we hear how 12 attempts to hire hitmen to target people in Ireland have been found on the dark web, an production company wants your memories from when Meatloaf came to town and there’s an update on the Little Angels campaign:

Garda
News

Man hospitalised following crash in Carndonagh

11 April 2025
Ronan Hughes
Top Stories, News

Family of child killed in hit and run in Donegal say they’re devastated by today’s sentencing

11 April 2025
court
News

Tyrone man jailed for non-recent child sexual abuse

11 April 2025
NBI
News

Works to deliver fibre broadband to Kilcar and Moville underway

11 April 2025
