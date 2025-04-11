Man arrested following Derry assault

A man’s been arrested in relation to an assault in Derry last night.

At approximately 10.25, police received a report that a man, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted and was injured in the Water Street area of the city centre.

It’s understood there was an altercation between the two men before the suspect produced a blade and caused injuries to the victim’s face. A member of the public removed the knife from the suspect, who then made off on foot, causing damage to a nearby parked car and assaulting two other men as he made his way through the city centre

Police detained the suspect, a 20-year-old man, in the Strand Road area. He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault, and criminal damage.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to contact them.