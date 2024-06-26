Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Major AI Summit to explore the future of education as it returns to Derry

Following successful AI summits in September and January, GenAIEdu 2024 returns to Derry today.

They will host international experts to explore the future of AI for the education sector and prepare the region for successful adoption.

The third national conference on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Education, will explore the future of education in a world rapidly adapting to Generative AI at Ulster University’s Derry campus.

The summit brings together world-leading researchers, educators, students and industry professionals, to understand how generative AI will challenge the way we learn, teach and assess.

There will be new activities and events, including a practitioner showcase where local teachers and educators will showcase best practice in the use of AI in the classroom to improve AI literacy and future proof employability prospects for the region.

The three-day conference will take place on Ulster University’s Derry campus from today until Friday, and will be hosted by the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems.

Universities and teachers working together to prepare the region for the transformational change that AI is going to drive rapidly over the next few years is the main focus of the conference.

More details on registration and the conference agenda are available here: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/conference/genaiedu-2024-june

Top Stories

Missing 1
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for welfare of man missing from Omagh

26 June 2024
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

ETBI representatives to meet with TDs today

26 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers to be formally appointed Finance Minister this afternoon

26 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots begin indefinite work to rule

26 June 2024
