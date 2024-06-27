Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
14 year old boy sadly passed away following quad bike crash in Co Derry

A teenage boy has passed away after a quad bike crash in Co Derry on Tuesday morning.

14 year old Isaac Roxborough from Burnfoot, Dungiven died from his injuries in hospital yesterday.

PSNI are again appealing for information in relation to the single vehicle collision, that happened shortly before 11:30am on the Ballygudden Road.

It’s in a meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad in the area to call 101.

They also extended their condolences to Isaacs’s family.

Advertisement

