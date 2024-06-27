Free intellectual property workshop gets underway in Letterkenny this afternoon

A free intellectual property event is taking place at the Central Library in Letterkenny this afternoon.

The Respect of Intellectual Property Rights is a Choice Workshop starts at 1pm and runs until 5 o’clock this evening.

It’s the result of a joint effort of the IP Join Campaign supported by the European Union Intellectual Property Office and Europe Direct Letterkenny.

More Details:

This event is an opportunity to learn what you need to know about counterfeit – the losers, the winners, the differences and the price. There will be games for both young and old, prizes, videos and tasting.

Promoting the benefits of EU membership is a corner stone objective for the European Commission. Europe Direct Letterkenny provides:

Information and Access to publications and brochures from EU institutions

Information about the Erasmus+ and Discover EU travel opportunities for young people.

Access to PCs to search for EU material.

A freephone link to the Europe Direct Helpdesk

Events, talks, exhibitions, and competitions.

To book this free event please email eudirect@donegallibrary.ie or telephone Central Library on 074 91 24950.